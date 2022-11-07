Hopkins County Jail collects donations for eastern Kentucky flooding victims

Jail officials in Hopkins County, Kentucky, are doing what they can to help victims of a natural disaster on the other side of the state.
A post from the Hopkins County Jail shared Monday said that a variety of different supplies had been collected for victims of flooding in eastern Kentucky through a donation box opened up at the jail a few weeks ago.
According to the jail's post, donations collected for the flooding victims include more than 100 boxes of assorted undergarments, t-shirts, and hoodies.
The jail also collected 140 winter coats for kids, women, and men, nearly 100 winter hats, and 63 pairs of gloves.
All of the items will be taken to the community of Hazard on Wednesday.
The jail says multiple organizations supported the cause, including the City of St. Charles, Charleston Baptist Church, Pleasant Hill General Baptist Church, Hopkins County Jail staff, and the citizens of Hopkins County.