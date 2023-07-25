Hopkins County-Madisonville Fair kicking off Tuesday

HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — The Hopkins County-Madisonville Fair is kicking off Tuesday.
The first day of the fair will run from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.
After opening day, the fair will run through July 29, with extended hours of 4 p.m. to midnight on the last day, Saturday.
Tickets are priced at $10 per person for Tuesday and Wednesday, and $15 per person Thursday through Saturday.
The fair will include rides, food, and much more, at the Ballard Convention Center, which is located at 605 E. Arch St. in Madisonville.
For a full schedule of events or more information, you can visit hopkinscountymadisonvillefair.com.