Hopkins County-Madisonville Fair starts Tuesday

Hopkins County Fair

Tuesday marks the start of the Hopkins County-Madisonville Fair in Madisonville, Kentucky.

On the first day of the fair, gates will open at 5 p.m. with rides starting at 5:30 p.m.

Besides rides, the festivities planned for the fair's first day include the Miss Hopkins County Fair Pageant, a Karaoke Contest, Hot Air Balloon Rides, and more.

Admission is $10 per person, rides included.

After kicking off Tuesday, the Hopkins County-Madisonville Fair will rune through Saturday, July 30.

It's all happening at the Hopkins County Fairgrounds, at 605 E Arch St. in Madisonville.

Visit hopkinscountymadisonvillefair.com for a full fair schedule and more information on the fair.

