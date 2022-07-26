Hopkins County-Madisonville Fair starts Tuesday

Tuesday marks the start of the Hopkins County-Madisonville Fair in Madisonville, Kentucky.
On the first day of the fair, gates will open at 5 p.m. with rides starting at 5:30 p.m.
Besides rides, the festivities planned for the fair's first day include the Miss Hopkins County Fair Pageant, a Karaoke Contest, Hot Air Balloon Rides, and more.
Admission is $10 per person, rides included.
After kicking off Tuesday, the Hopkins County-Madisonville Fair will rune through Saturday, July 30.
It's all happening at the Hopkins County Fairgrounds, at 605 E Arch St. in Madisonville.
Visit hopkinscountymadisonvillefair.com for a full fair schedule and more information on the fair.