Hopkins County man charged with sexual abuse of child

A Hopkins County, Kentucky is being charged in connection to a sexual abuse investigation involving an underage victim, according to police.
The Madisonville Police Department says 34-year-old Anthony Esposito of Dawson Springs was booked into the Hopkins County Jail on Tuesday.
Esposito's accused of sexually abusing a victim under the age of 12.
Police records show Esposito was arrested on the charge on a warrant out of Webster County.
Esposito's being held in the Hopkins County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond, with a court date set for Nov. 3.