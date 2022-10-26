 Skip to main content
Hopkins County man charged with sexual abuse of child

Anthony Esposito age 34 of Dawson Springs via Hopkins County Jail

A Hopkins County, Kentucky is being charged in connection to a sexual abuse investigation involving an underage victim, according to police.

The Madisonville Police Department says 34-year-old Anthony Esposito of Dawson Springs was booked into the Hopkins County Jail on Tuesday.

Esposito's accused of sexually abusing a victim under the age of 12.

Police records show Esposito was arrested on the charge on a warrant out of Webster County.

Esposito's being held in the Hopkins County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond, with a court date set for Nov. 3.

