Hopkins County man killed in crash on I-69

CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — A crash that claimed the life of a Hopkins County man is under investigation by the Kentucky State police.
Authorities say they responded to the two-vehicle crash on Interstate-69 in Caldwell County on Wednesday afternoon.
A preliminary investigation shows 60-year-old Tommy Robinson of Ohio was operating a 2024 freightliner when his vehicle started having mechanical problems and stopped in the left northbound lane.
Another driver, 23-year-old Erik Putman of Nortonville, Kentucky, was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado Northbound, when his vehicle struck the back of the freightliner.
Putman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Robinson was not injured in the collision.
The investigation is ongoing.