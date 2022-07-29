Hopkins County officials collecting donations for eastern Kentucky flooding victims

Officials in Hopkins County, Kentucky, say they're looking to help victims of the devastating floods that are sweeping through eastern Kentucky.
According to a post from Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield, from now until Tuesday, Aug. 2, donations will be collected at the Hopkins County Government Center at 56 N. Main St. in Madisonville.
Whitfield says that donations of cleaning supplies and gift cards will work best. Clothing and bottled water are not needed at this time.
Donations can be dropped of at 56 N. Main St. during the following hours.
- 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, July 29
- 8:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 30
- 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday, August 1
- 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday, August 2
As of Friday morning, there were at least 16 confirmed fatalities due to the flooding, with that death toll expected to rise.
"Our friends in eastern Kentucky are the same people who came to our aid after the December 10, 2021 tornado, and we are more than happy to return that favor," a statement on the Hopkins County Government page said.
Anyone with questions on making a donation in Hopkins County can call 270-821-8294.
If you're looking for a way to donate online, you can visit TeamEKYFloodReliefFund.ky.gov, which state officials established to allow donations through an online portal.