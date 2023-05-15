Hopkins County organizations receiving over $600,000

HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — Different organizations in Hopkins County are set to receive over $600,000 in combined awards.
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and Senator Robby Mills will join local leaders on Monday morning for a ceremonial check presentation to award recipients.
Organizations receiving funds include nonprofits, the tourist and convention commission, and the sheriff's office.
Different nonprofits around the county are receiving funds through the state's Nonprofit Assistance Fund. Those recipients include:
- Hopkins County Family Young Men's Christian Association Inc – $100,000
- Habitat for Humanity Pennyrile Region - $100,000
- Christ the King Parish of Madisonville, KY, Inc. - $100,000
- Resurrection Parish of Dawson Springs, KY, Inc. - $47,251
- Hopkins County Fair, Inc - $38,911
- United Way of the Coalfield - $36,711
- Court Appointed Special Advocates of Midwest Kentucky, Inc. - $22,917
- Christ the King Conference of the St. Vincent DePaul Society, Inc. -$15,683,22
- Impact Mentoring, Inc. - $7,617
- Immaculate Conception Parish of Earlington, KY - $7,261
- The Learning Center of Madisonville - $3,938
- Madisonville Lions Club Foundation - $2,387
As for the Hopkins County Tourist and Convention Commission, it's receiving over $149,000 through ARPA funding.
Last but not least, the Hopkins County Sheriff's Office is receiving $4,535 for new body armor thanks to the Law Enforcement Protection Program.