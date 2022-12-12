Hopkins County School Board members approve plan to build shelters

With no hesitation, Hopkins County School Board members approved the plan to move forward with the construction building auxiliary gyms.
"If you can help the community while doing something with the school system, it's a win win for everyone." said Marty Cline, the Assistant Superintendent of Hopkins County Schools.
The proposal was first discussed at a board meeting back in February, 2 months after the fatal tornadoes swept through Western Kentucky.
After further thought and feedback from community members, they feel confident about the next step in the plan.
"The storm shelter designs of these auxiliary gymnasiums allows us both at North Hopkins on the north end of the community and at Hopkins County Central at the southern end of the community to be able to allow our community to help support in the event of another natural disaster."
They plan to use the federal funding they received to bring the shelter's to life.
Moving forward, the documents detailing the development of the gyms will be sent off to general contracting services for the construction process at both locations.
Construction is expected to begin Spring 2023.