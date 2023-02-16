Hopkins County Schools dismissing early due to flooding

Students in Hopkins County, Kentucky will be headed home early from school Thursday.
Officials with the Hopkins County Schools district said that students were being dismissed early Thursday due to continued flooding.
According to HCS, schools will be dismissing at 1 p.m. due to dangerous weather conditions.
District officials say all after-school activities have also been canceled.
