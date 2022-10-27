Hopkins County Schools district faces bus driver shortage

Schools in Hopkins County, Kentucky, are facing an issue that is affecting many school districts across the country, a staff shortage of bus drivers and other essential school positions.
Roughly three months into the school year and the school district is still searching for bus drivers. The need for drivers has affected students because current drivers have had to pick up extra routes delaying arrival times to and from school.
"We have a great group of drivers that we have and their combining routes, doubling routes and going back and getting students to make sure our students are at school in the morning and home in the afternoon," says Damon Fleming, Hopkins County Schools Assistant Superintendent. "But like I said, we are shorter than we have been in the past as are a lot of districts."
A new survey shows almost 88% of school districts across the country are in need of drivers. It's not just drivers either, key positions such as cooks, custodians, and substitute teachers are needed as well but drivers are a top priority.
If you or someone is interested you can go to the Hopkins County school district website to apply.