Hopkins County Schools district gives look at preliminary designs for elementary school addition

Education officials in Hopkins County, Kentucky are giving a first-hand look at plans for an addition to one of the county's middle schools.
The Hopkins County Schools district released digital renderings on Friday of preliminary designs for the addition to Southside Elementary School.
Here are some of the highlights of the design, according to the district:
- The addition would include middle school classrooms, administrative offices, media center, and a middle school-size gym. The existing gym in the elementary school will remain.
- The new gymnasium will serve as a storm shelter for the community.
- The two-story addition would be on the northwest side of the current elementary school. There will be a courtyard between the two buildings that will provide additional outdoor learning space.
- The car rider line and a majority of parking will be where the current South Hopkins Middle School parking lot is located. The line will be stacked to allow adequate space for vehicles. Drop-off will be in the same location for all students, with separate pathways to the elementary and middle school buildings.
The district says the project is still in the later design phase, and that no timeline has been set for construction.