Hopkins County Schools district invites community members to test drive school buses

HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — If you've ever thought about becoming a school bus driver, this is your chance to see what it's like to drive one.
The Hopkins County Schools district is inviting the community to take part in a school bus test drive.
Community members are invited to come out and test drive a school bus on two different dates.
The first test drive will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Friday, June 2, then again from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, June 5.
Anyone wanting to test drive a bus should bring their driver's license and wear closed-toe shoes with a back or strap on the heel.
Both test drives will take place at the Hopkins County Career and Technology Center, located at 1775 Cs-1038 in Madisonville.