...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CDT
FRIDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for Friday
for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect from midnight tonight to midnight CDT
Friday night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Hopkins County Schools district invites community members to test drive school buses

  • Updated
Hopkins County Schools bus

HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — If you've ever thought about becoming a school bus driver, this is your chance to see what it's like to drive one.

The Hopkins County Schools district is inviting the community to take part in a school bus test drive.

Community members are invited to come out and test drive a school bus on two different dates.

The first test drive will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Friday, June 2, then again from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, June 5.

Anyone wanting to test drive a bus should bring their driver's license and wear closed-toe shoes with a back or strap on the heel.

Both test drives will take place at the Hopkins County Career and Technology Center, located at 1775 Cs-1038 in Madisonville.

