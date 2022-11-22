Hopkins County students collect money to provide mammograms for patients in need

Students in Hopkins County, Kentucky, worked together to raise money in an effort to help others.
The effort was made by Madisonville North Hopkins High School students, who collected enough money amongst themselves to provide five mammograms for patients in need of services at Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville's Merle M. Mahr Cancer Center.
Officials say the students contacted the cancer center to let them know that they would like to make a donation towards helping local men or women who need mammograms after learning about their teacher’s journey with breast cancer.
“Humbled doesn’t begin to describe what I am feeling right now,” said Micki Clark, English teacher. “The fact that my students would take it upon themselves to pool their money as a way to honor me and others in our community is simply amazing. The heart that this younger generation has for others is astounding, and I am so blessed to be able to know them and to lead them in any small way that I can.”
To schedule a mammogram with the Merle M. Mahr Cancer Center, call 270-825-5800.