Hopkins County teacher gets warm welcome home after receiving statewide recognition

An educator in Hopkins County, Kentucky, received a warm welcome from students and fellow staff members on Wednesday morning at school.

Students at Pride Elementary School in Madisonville cheered with hand-made signs on display to welcome teacher Kelly Gates, after Gates received statewide recognition on Tuesday.

"Kelly Gates received an enthusiastic welcome back to Pride Elementary School this morning, the day after she was honored as the 2023 Kentucky Elementary School Teacher of the Year," a post from the Hopkins County Schools district says. "All of the students and her co-workers lined the halls and cheered, with students holding hand-made signs of congratulations."

The district says that the celebratory welcoming was a huge surprise for Gates.

When 44News spoke with Gates before she was named the 2023 Kentucky Elementary School Teacher of the Year, she told us that her students are one of the driving forces behind her work as an educator.

Gates has been with the Hopkins County Schools district for more than two decades.