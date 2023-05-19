 Skip to main content
Hopkins County teen killed in early morning off-road vehicle crash

Landon Grigg, Facebook

HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — A Hopkins County teen was killed in an early morning off-road vehicle crash.

Officials say it happened in Christian County just before 6 a.m. Friday.

According to officials with the Christian County Coroner's Office, 16-year-old Landon Grigg was killed in the crash, which happened near Grapevine Road.

No other details are available on the incident at this time, but we're told that local authorities are investigating.

We've reached out to the Christian County Sheriff's Office for more information, and will provide any updates once they're available.

