Hopkins County tornado victims can apply for building material reimbursement

Residents of Hopkins County, Kentucky who had to rebuild after the Dec. 10 tornadoes could be eligible for some reimbursement.
The Hopkins County Long Term Recovery Committee says that any Hopkins County residents who purchased building materials of any kind due to damage caused by the tornados can apply for reimbursement for all sales taxes paid.
Reimbursement application forms can be picked up at the Long Term Recovery Office at 200 Arcadia Ave. in Dawson Springs.
According to the applications, refunds up to $6,000 can be requested, by the Hopkins County Long Term Recovery Committee says that you must have your receipts.
The Hopkins County Long Term Recovery Committee says that building materials like flooring, drywall, wood, kitchen fixtures, bathroom fixtures, roofing, and more, are acceptable.