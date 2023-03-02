Hopkins County's 2023 'Great Restaurant Race' kicks off on Monday

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM CST /7 AM EST/ TO 9 PM CST
/10 PM EST/ FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 6 AM CST /7 AM EST/ to 9 PM CST /10 PM EST/ Friday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in
southern Illinois, Alexander, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin,
Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Massac, Perry IL,
Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wabash, Wayne IL, White and
Williamson. In southwest Indiana, Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer,
Vanderburgh and Warrick. In western Kentucky, Ballard, Caldwell,
Calloway, Carlisle, Crittenden, Daviess, Fulton, Graves,
Henderson, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall,
McCracken, McLean, Trigg, Union KY and Webster. In southeast
Missouri, Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Mississippi,
New Madrid, Perry MO, Ripley, Scott, Stoddard and Wayne MO.

* WHEN...From this evening through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Low-water crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Moderate to heavy rain will overspread the region Thursday
evening through Friday morning. Rainfall totals of 2 to 3
inches are forecast. Localized higher amounts in excess of 4
inches are possible. This amount of rain may cause flooding
of low water crossings, creeks, and streams.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Hopkins County's 2023 'Great Restaurant Race' kicks off on Monday

  • Updated
  • 0
Great restaurant race returning to Hopkins County

After a successful 2022, the Great Restaurant Race is making a comeback in Hopkins County, Kentucky.

Officials with the Hopkins County tourist and Convention Commission say they're excited to bring back the event, which encourages locals and visitors alike to participate in a culinary competition.

Here's how it works: Anyone who eats at 10 different restaurants in Hopkins County by April 2 will finish the race, and be entered to win a $500 grand prize package.

You'll need to save your receipts to prove you finished the tasty task. Entries for the grand prize can be submitted between March 6 and April 2.

“Hopkins County has over 80 restaurants, from unique local diners to familiar franchises!” says Hopkins County Tourist and Convention Commission, Communications Director, Colbi Ferguson. “Food & beverage is consecutively the top spending category for visitors in Kentucky, according to Kentucky Tourism’s yearly economic impact study,” said Ferguson. “Dining is big business for travelers, and we have great dining options here in Hopkins County.” 

Once the contest is over, a grand prize winner will be randomly selected, with other winners selected to win smaller prizes as well.

Entries can be made online at visitmadisonvilleky.com/the-2023-great-restaurant-race. More information on the contest can also be found there.

For a list of eligible restaurants, head to visitmadisonvilleky.com/listings/eat/.

