Hopkins County's 2023 'Great Restaurant Race' kicks off on Monday

After a successful 2022, the Great Restaurant Race is making a comeback in Hopkins County, Kentucky.
Officials with the Hopkins County tourist and Convention Commission say they're excited to bring back the event, which encourages locals and visitors alike to participate in a culinary competition.
Here's how it works: Anyone who eats at 10 different restaurants in Hopkins County by April 2 will finish the race, and be entered to win a $500 grand prize package.
You'll need to save your receipts to prove you finished the tasty task. Entries for the grand prize can be submitted between March 6 and April 2.
“Hopkins County has over 80 restaurants, from unique local diners to familiar franchises!” says Hopkins County Tourist and Convention Commission, Communications Director, Colbi Ferguson. “Food & beverage is consecutively the top spending category for visitors in Kentucky, according to Kentucky Tourism’s yearly economic impact study,” said Ferguson. “Dining is big business for travelers, and we have great dining options here in Hopkins County.”
Once the contest is over, a grand prize winner will be randomly selected, with other winners selected to win smaller prizes as well.
Entries can be made online at visitmadisonvilleky.com/the-2023-great-restaurant-race. More information on the contest can also be found there.
For a list of eligible restaurants, head to visitmadisonvilleky.com/listings/eat/.