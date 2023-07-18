Horse euthanized at Ellis Park following race in June

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEVV) — A Steward's Report from the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission confirms a horse having to be euthanized following a race in June at Ellis Park.
In the report, during the 8th race on June 24th, "I'm a Modest Man" finished the race and pulled up with he appeared to suffer an injury near the 7/8 pole. The horse required the assistance of the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission veterinarians.
A horse ambulance was called to the horse and it was determined that the horse suffered a catastrophic injury to his right foreleg and had to be euthanized.
The June 24th card was part of the racing card that was originally to take place at Churchill Downs in Louisville, the owners of Ellis Park. However, on June 2nd, racing was suspended at the track after 12 horses died in a span of a few weeks during its Spring meet.