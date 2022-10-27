Hours set for trick-or-treating in downtown Henderson

City officials in Henderson, Kentucky, are inviting the community to a family-friendly trick-or-treating event this Halloween.
The Henderson Chamber of Commerce says trick-or-treating will take place in downtown Henderson on Monday, Oct. 31, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The trick-or-treating offering has taken place in the city's downtown for years, offering a safe way for kids to gather treats while also stimulating economic growth by involving local businesses.
The event is free for all, and costumes are encouraged.
Anyone who may need more information on the event is encourages to contact the Chamber of Commerce at 270-826-7505.