Housing for Daviess County homeless teens in the works; Empowerment Academy receives $85,000 grant to help construction costs

Empowerment Academy, a non-profit organization that aims to help homeless teens in Daviess County, received an $85,000 grant from the Truist Foundation on Monday.
As part of their Homelessness to Hope Capital Campaign, officials with the Academy said the grant will go towards the construction costs for a long-term care house in downtown Owensboro for homeless teens.
The facility will have 18 bedrooms, six bathrooms, a Teaching & Learning Kitchen, laundry rooms, dining area, library and study areas, plus a house parent suite when complete.
44News spoke to Corey King, a member of the Empowerment Academy Board of Directors. He said "we have this concept that homelessness is someone that lives under the bridge or in tents in the woods around the burn barrel but that's not the case. What we are seeing are kids that are literally couch hopping from one location to the next, and then may sleep in their own vehicle."
According to the press release, construction is expected to be finished within six months of raising the remaining $450,000 needed to complete the project.
Officials with the project are hopeful that house will be completely finished with construction, and fully staffed as early as summer of 2023.