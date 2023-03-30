 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown, Olmsted Lock and Dam, and Cairo.

.Heavy rain that occurred late last week will continue to cause
rising levels on the Ohio River. The river is expected to crest at
all points by Friday, and fall below flood stage at all points by
late in the weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until late Friday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 39.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Friday morning and continue falling to 16.6 feet
Saturday, April 08.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Hundreds of catfish to be added in lakes at Owensboro parks

  • Updated
  • 0
Kentucky fish stocking

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — Hundreds of catfish are scheduled to be added to lakes in two Owensboro area parks.

The Daviess County Fiscal Court says both Panther Creek Park and Yellow Creek Park will be stocked with catfish on Wednesday, April 12.

We're told about 800 fish will be added at Panther Creek Park, with around 600 added at Yellow Creek Park.

The catfish stocking is made possible through the Fishing in Neighborhoods, or "FINs" program, which is a cooperative agreement between Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources and Daviess County Fiscal Court Parks and Recreation.

Anyone interested in taking advantage of the freshly-stocked lakes can review fishing regulations and license requirements at fw.ky.gov.

