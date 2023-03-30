Hundreds of catfish to be added in lakes at Owensboro parks

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — Hundreds of catfish are scheduled to be added to lakes in two Owensboro area parks.
The Daviess County Fiscal Court says both Panther Creek Park and Yellow Creek Park will be stocked with catfish on Wednesday, April 12.
We're told about 800 fish will be added at Panther Creek Park, with around 600 added at Yellow Creek Park.
The catfish stocking is made possible through the Fishing in Neighborhoods, or "FINs" program, which is a cooperative agreement between Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources and Daviess County Fiscal Court Parks and Recreation.
Anyone interested in taking advantage of the freshly-stocked lakes can review fishing regulations and license requirements at fw.ky.gov.