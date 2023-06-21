Hundreds of RVs line up for a spot at ROMP Festival

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — The gates are now open for the RVs that will be staying for all four nights of the 20th ROMP festival in Owensboro.
Hundreds of RVs have lined up to grab a parking space. People and Families from 38 different states are expected to attend the Bluegrass roots and Branches Festival.
“When I last checked, we were just under 300 so that’s a great number for us," ROMP Marketing Director Hannah Koller tells 44News. "So you won’t have to worry about shutting down any road closures or anything like that. We will send a few over at a time, get them in the gate, and then radio back over here to send a few more.”
Hosting ROMP tis Daviess County’s Yellow Creek Park, a 150-acre facility famous for its nature trails, winding creek, fishing lake, and sweeping tree-lines.
44News spoke with Attendee, Sharon Cooper on the group she brought with her to the festival.
“We come to ROMP every year. Maybe the last 10 years or so. It's a family thing for us," Cooper says. "My brother’s in the camper in front of me, my sister is in the camper behind me, and my other sister from Mississippi is back there. It’s a great family event.”
“To be the international Bluegrass city of the world it’s awesome. To have this museum, to have the ROMP. It’s a good moneymaker for the community and it’s good publicity, at least for the community. I mean we have a lot of nice people in Owensboro and people get to see that,” Cooper continued.
Some of the main headliners this year include Old Crow Medicine Show, Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder, Sam Bush, and Molly Tuttle.
Along with the music, there will be other activities including Kids Zone, Artist Workshops, After Parties, Yoga, and Hot Air Balloon Rides.
Attendees are encouraged to bring their instruments and jam throughout the weekend, as well as dance the night away at the late night stage.
The festival kicks off Wednesday night at 8 p.m. with musical acts performing at the Jagoe Homes Afterparty Stage.