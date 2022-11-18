Hunting cabin destroyed by fire in Ohio County

A hunting cabin was destroyed by a large fire that broke out early Friday morning in Ohio County, Kentucky.
The Masonville Fire Department says its crews were called to help with a structure fire on Highway 1414 around 6:45 a.m. Friday.
Firefighters arriving at the scene found a hunting cabin that was fully engulfed in flames.
MFD says crews took defensive actions, allowing them to keep the fire from spreading.
According to the fire department, no one was inside the building at the time of the fire, and no one was injured.
The fire department says crews were at the scene for about two hours before they were able to leave. The Hartford Fire Department also helped battle the flames.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.