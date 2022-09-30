I-165 back open in Daviess County after semi overturns, spills liquid

A portion of I-165 in Daviess County, Kentucky, is back open after being closed Friday morning due to an overturned semi.
The Masonville Fire Department says its crews responded to the scene around 5:30 a.m. on Friday, along with the Daviess County Fire Department.
The fire department says that the driver was out of the semi and uninjured when crews arrived.
We're told the semi overturned around the 65 mile marker, south of Masonville-Habit Road, and that it was leaking a black tar type liquid that had to be contained.
The Daviess County Sheriff's Office said that one lane of southbound I-165 was closed due to the crash.
Units were at the scene for about four hours working to resolve the spill.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the sheriff's office.