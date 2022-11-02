In-person early voting begins in Kentucky on Thursday: Here's where you can cast your vote

No excuse in-person absentee voting starts in Kentucky on Thursday.
After beginning on Thursday, early in-person voting in Kentucky will continue through Nov. 5.
Anyone who's voting by mail-in absentee ballot will need to return their ballot by 6 p.m. on Nov. 8, Election Day, though voters are encouraged to return their ballot as soon as possible.
Here's a list of local locations and times where Kentuckians can vote early:
- Henderson County: Chase Fulcher Archery Training Center, 377 Garden Mile Rd., Henderson
- Thursday, Nov. 3 from 8AM to 4PM
- Friday, Nov. 4 from 8AM to 4PM
- Saturday, Nov. 5 from 8AM to 4PM
- Daviess County: Owensboro Christian Church, 2818 New Hartford Rd., Owensboro
- Thursday through Saturday, 8AM to 4PM
- Hopkins County: Ballard Convention Center, 605 East Arch St., Madisonville
- Thursday through Saturday, 8AM to 4PM
- Union County: UC Senior Citizens Bldg, 225 North Richards Ln., Morganfield
- Thursday through Saturday, 8AM to 4PM
- Webster County: Webster County Senior Center, 80 North College St., Dixon
- Thursday through Saturday, 8AM to 4PM
- Muhlenberg County: Merle Travis Center, 750 Cleaton Rd., Powderly
- Thursday through Saturday, 8AM to 4PM
- Ohio County: Ohio County Clerks Office, 301 South Main St., Hartford
- Thursday through Saturday, 8AM to 4PM
- McLean County: McLean County Clerk's Office, 210 Main St., Calhoun
- Thursday through Saturday, 8AM to 4PM
- Hancock County: Hancock County Clerk, 225 Main Cross St., Hawesville
- Thursday through Saturday, 8AM to 4PM
For more key election information, visit elect.ky.gov.
For a full list of polling locations around the state, click here.