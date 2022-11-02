 Skip to main content
In-person early voting begins in Kentucky on Thursday: Here's where you can cast your vote

No excuse in-person absentee voting starts in Kentucky on Thursday.

After beginning on Thursday, early in-person voting in Kentucky will continue through Nov. 5.

Anyone who's voting by mail-in absentee ballot will need to return their ballot by 6 p.m. on Nov. 8, Election Day, though voters are encouraged to return their ballot as soon as possible.

Here's a list of local locations and times where Kentuckians can vote early:

  • Henderson County: Chase Fulcher Archery Training Center, 377 Garden Mile Rd., Henderson
    • Thursday, Nov. 3 from 8AM to 4PM
    • Friday, Nov. 4 from 8AM to 4PM
    • Saturday, Nov. 5 from 8AM to 4PM
  • Daviess County: Owensboro Christian Church, 2818 New Hartford Rd., Owensboro
    • Thursday through Saturday, 8AM to 4PM
  • Hopkins County: Ballard Convention Center, 605 East Arch St., Madisonville
    • Thursday through Saturday, 8AM to 4PM
  • Union County: UC Senior Citizens Bldg, 225 North Richards Ln., Morganfield
    • Thursday through Saturday, 8AM to 4PM
  • Webster County: Webster County Senior Center, 80 North College St., Dixon
    • Thursday through Saturday, 8AM to 4PM
  • Muhlenberg County: Merle Travis Center, 750 Cleaton Rd., Powderly
    • Thursday through Saturday, 8AM to 4PM
  • Ohio County: Ohio County Clerks Office, 301 South Main St., Hartford
    • Thursday through Saturday, 8AM to 4PM
  • McLean County: McLean County Clerk's Office, 210 Main St., Calhoun
    • Thursday through Saturday, 8AM to 4PM
  • Hancock County: Hancock County Clerk, 225 Main Cross St., Hawesville
    • Thursday through Saturday, 8AM to 4PM

For more key election information, visit elect.ky.gov.

For a full list of polling locations around the state, click here.

