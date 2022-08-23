Incident leading to Hopkins County teacher's arrest caught on video at school, court docs say

Court documents obtained by 44News provide new details on accusations that led to the arrest of a high school educator in Hopkins County, Kentucky.
The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office said Monday that 55-year-old James P. Larson, an educator employed at Hopkins County Central High School, had been arrested on the charge of Sexual Abuse after an incident at the school involving a juvenile student.
A complaint warrant released to 44News on Tuesday says the incident was captured on in-school video surveillance.
According to the complaint, Larson approached a student in the hallway at school as they were trying to open their locker.
The complaint says that Larson reached out with his left hand, grasped the student's hand and the combination lock, and brushed against the student's backside as he walked around to the other side of the student.
Larson then appeared to press the front part of his body against the student's body, intimately leaning into them and pushing them towards the locker, according to the complaint.
The complaint says that Larson then leaned his face over the student's right shoulder, positioning his face next to theirs. After a brief pause, Larson then released his grasp on the student and walked away, the complaint says
During an interview with detectives, the student said that Larson has flirted with them on multiple occasions, according to the complaint. The student said that Larson's actions made them feel uncomfortable and scared.
After being arrested and booked into the Hopkins County Jail, Larson's bond was set at $20,000 cash only.
During his first court appearance on Tuesday, Larson pleaded not guilty to the sexual abuse charge, court records show.
The Hopkins County Schools district released a statement following Larson's arrest, which can be seen by clicking here.