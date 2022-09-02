 Skip to main content
Independence Bank Fireworks Festival happening in Owensboro on Saturday

fireworks

A fireworks festival is planned for Saturday in Owensboro, Kentucky.

The Independence Bank Fireworks Festival hosted by the Daviess County Fiscal Court will kick off on Saturday at 5 p.m.

Food trucks and inflatables will be available to the public starting at 5 p.m., with live music getting underway at 6 p.m. At 8:15 p.m., the fireworks show till take place.

It's all happening at Panther Creek Park, which is located at 5160 Wayne Bridge Rd. in Owensboro.

Organizers say the event is meant to celebrate the unofficial end of summer.

Parking is free, but the public is asked to bring their own chairs. There will be no dogs or alcohol allowed.

2022 Independence Bank Fireworks Festival flyer

