Infant's death leads to arrest of Madisonville man on reckless homicide charge, police say

A Madisonville, Kentucky man has been arrested and charged with reckless homicide in connection to the death of a 4-month-old baby, according to police.
Back in April, the Madisonville Police Department says it was called to a residence at Elk Creek Trailer Park for a 4-month-old baby that wasn't breathing.
Police say the child was taken to the emergency room and later pronounced dead by the county coroner.
MPD says that during an investigation into the child's death, it was found that the mother's live-in boyfriend, 22-year-old Brandon Morse, was sleeping in the bed with the child at the time of the incident.
During an interview with Morse, police say he first gave multiple conflicting stories about what had happened.
Finally, Morse told detectives that he woke up around 12:20 p.m. and realized the child wasn't breathing, according to police.
According to police, Morse also said he had taken a sleeping aid before getting into the bed with the 4-month-old.
They say Morse also said something like this had happened in the past but that he was able to get off the child before anything bad happened.
On Tuesday, police say Morse was indicted by a Hopkins County Grand Jury on the charge of Reckless Homicide.
After being indicted, MPD says Morse was arrested and booked into the Hopkins County Jail.