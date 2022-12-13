 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Initial lineup announced for Owensboro's 2023 ROMP Fest

  • Updated
  • 0
ROMP Festival

Organizers of the 20th annual ROMP Festival in Owensboro, Kentucky, have announced the music festival's initial lineup.

The announcement from ROMP says that Old Crow Medicine Show will be headlining, along with other big names like Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder, Sam Bush, The Infamous Stringdusters, and many more.

The festival is taking place from June 21 - June 24 in Owensboro's Yellow Creek Park, and organizers say that more acts will be announced as the festival gets closer.

Tickets for ROMP Fest are on sale now, and can be purchased on the ROMP Fest website

You can also see the full lineup (so far) on the ROMP Fest website, or below.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you