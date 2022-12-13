Initial lineup announced for Owensboro's 2023 ROMP Fest

Organizers of the 20th annual ROMP Festival in Owensboro, Kentucky, have announced the music festival's initial lineup.
The announcement from ROMP says that Old Crow Medicine Show will be headlining, along with other big names like Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder, Sam Bush, The Infamous Stringdusters, and many more.
The festival is taking place from June 21 - June 24 in Owensboro's Yellow Creek Park, and organizers say that more acts will be announced as the festival gets closer.
Tickets for ROMP Fest are on sale now, and can be purchased on the ROMP Fest website.
You can also see the full lineup (so far) on the ROMP Fest website, or below.