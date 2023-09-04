 Skip to main content
Injured hiker becomes stranded on trail at Audubon State Park in Henderson

Crews called to help injured hiker on pet trail at Audubon State Park

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEVV) — A hiker became stranded after being injured at a state park in Henderson, Kentucky on Monday

Just after 1 p.m. on Monday, the Henderson Fire Department said that crews were responding to the call at the Audubon State Park.

According to HFD, a hiker became stranded on the pet trail at the park after they thought they broke their leg.

Firefighters were able to get to the hiker off of the trail and to an ambulance.

Our news crews at the scene said the hiker was being taken to the hospital to get their leg checked.

We heard from the mother of the victim later, who said that the victim was her daughter.

As a result of Monday's incident, the mom told us that her daughter broke her ankle in three places, and that she's going to have to have surgery.

