Inspections on Twin Bridges come to an end

  • 0
Transportation officials in say that inspections on the Twin Bridges in Henderson, Kentucky, have come to an end.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said Tuesday evening that inspections on the bridges had wrapped up.

When the inspections first started at the end of July, traffic heading over the northbound was backed up for miles as lane closures continued daily.

On Monday, the work switched over to the southbound side of Highway 41.

The finish of the inspections comes ahead of schedule, as transportation officials originally anticipated the work could last through Aug. 5.

