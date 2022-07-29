Inspections, traffic delays expected to switch to southbound Twin Bridge on Monday

Traffic on Highway 41 was backed up for miles into Henderson, Kentucky on Wednesday as crews performed inspections on the northbound Twin Bridge.

Transportation officials tell 44News that weather permitting, those inspections will be completed on Saturday, July 30.

While the completion of the northbound work may mean quicker travels for some, other drivers in the area could see delays starting Monday.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says that as of Monday, Aug. 1, the inspections will shift over to the southbound bridge.

Once the inspections on the southbound bridge begin, crews will be on-site from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and again from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. KYTC says that crews will use a Under Bridge Inspection Vehicle for the work.

KYTC encourages drivers who need to travel over the bridge to leave early to reach their destination.