Investigators looking into cause of Henderson garage fire

Fire officials are trying to track down the cause of a garage fire that happened in Henderson, Kentucky on Wednesday.
The Henderson Fire Department says crews were called to a structure fire in the area of Cumnock Street and Shelby Street on Wednesday.
According to HFD, firefighters arriving at the scene found a garage that was fully engulfed in flames.
No injuries were reported and no other buildings were damaged, but the garage appeared to be a total loss.
Investigators with the department are still trying to figure out what started the fire.