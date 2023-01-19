 Skip to main content
Investigators looking into cause of Henderson garage fire

Fire officials are trying to track down the cause of a garage fire that happened in Henderson, Kentucky on Wednesday.

The Henderson Fire Department says crews were called to a structure fire in the area of Cumnock Street and Shelby Street on Wednesday.

According to HFD, firefighters arriving at the scene found a garage that was fully engulfed in flames.

No injuries were reported and no other buildings were damaged, but the garage appeared to be a total loss.

Investigators with the department are still trying to figure out what started the fire.

