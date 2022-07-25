Jefferson Elementary holds grand opening ceremony

The new Jefferson Elementary School building is the newest edition to the Henderson County School District.
After months of preparation, the new facility is now open for the upcoming school year.
Parent's, student's and teacher's alike are excited about it.
"The opportunities that the community has provided for us in investing in excellence is astounding and we're just so very fortunate to have a 21st century state of the art building for our students and families," said Gwen Courtney, the Principal at Jefferson Elementary School.
There are more than 17 classrooms, a media center, gym and library within the building.
The school will house 400 students ranging from Kindergarten up to 5th Grade.
With all new equipment and modern technology throughout the building, that's not the only thing that makes the new space unique.
"We have a tornado shelter which is the first in the state of Kentucky and has like a garage door that comes over the windows so that protects the children from debris and things like that," said Courtney. "and there's a concrete block that has re bard inside so it's like very safe."
Each classroom door has a lock system as well, making it easier for teachers to lock their doors in time of an emergency. The windows within the classroom also have built in automatic shades.
Safety features, giving parents and students a peace of mind in time of an emergency.
"I love it, I have anxiety and so it's very much a very calming relaxing," said Danielle Strangler, a mother of 2 Jefferson students. "I know my kids are going to be safe when they're coming here."
Now that the open house tour is underway, school leaders are ready to get the school year rolling and receive an excellent education experience.
"I'm just excited for the kids to have an amazing school." said Strangler.
Jefferson Elementary School students will start school August 10.