...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CDT
TUESDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Tuesday, May 30, for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect from midnight tonight to midnight CDT
Tuesday night.

An Air Quality Action Day for ozone is issued when a combination of
high temperatures, light winds and other factors are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Job fair coming to Madisonville in June

Ballard Convention Center Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEVV) — There's a job fair happening in Madisonville this June.

Hopkins County Job Expo is hosting the job fair on June 27 at the Ballard Convention Center.

The job fair will be aimed at connecting individuals with career opportunities in the fields of manufacturing, distribution, and general labor.

Organizers say the event will be a significant gathering of industry-leading companies eager to hire talented individuals and contribute to the local workforce. Attendees will have the chance to interact directly with hiring managers, submit resumes, and engage in conversation about potential roles and career paths.

The event will happen in two blocks throughout the day - from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. and then from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For quick entrance to the event, you can pre-register online.

Employers interested in participating in the job fair can also sign up online here.

The Ballard Convention Center is located at 605 E Arch St. in Madisonville.

