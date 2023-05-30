Job fair coming to Madisonville in June

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEVV) — There's a job fair happening in Madisonville this June.
Hopkins County Job Expo is hosting the job fair on June 27 at the Ballard Convention Center.
The job fair will be aimed at connecting individuals with career opportunities in the fields of manufacturing, distribution, and general labor.
Organizers say the event will be a significant gathering of industry-leading companies eager to hire talented individuals and contribute to the local workforce. Attendees will have the chance to interact directly with hiring managers, submit resumes, and engage in conversation about potential roles and career paths.
The event will happen in two blocks throughout the day - from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. and then from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
For quick entrance to the event, you can pre-register online.
Employers interested in participating in the job fair can also sign up online here.
The Ballard Convention Center is located at 605 E Arch St. in Madisonville.