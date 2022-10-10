Juvenile arrested after being found with modified handgun in Owensboro

A juvenile was arrested in Owensboro, Kentucky early Monday morning after being found with a handgun that had been illegally converted to be fully automatic, according to police.
Authorities with the Owensboro Police Department say the incident started around 2:20 a.m. on Monday when an officer saw two juveniles walking in a residential area of the city.
According to OPD, one of the juveniles matched a clothing description that was given for a missing person who was reported to the Daviess County Sheriff's Office.
OPD says that when the officer approached the two juveniles, both of them took off running.
Police say they were able to apprehend one of the juveniles, but that they couldn't find the one who matched the missing person's description.
The juvenile who was apprehended was in possession of a handgun that had been illegally converted to be fully automatic, according to police. They say the juvenile was charged with several offenses, including possession of a handgun by a minor, marijuana possession, and fleeing police.