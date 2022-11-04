 Skip to main content
Juvenile arrested with gun and stolen credit cards in Owensboro

Owensboro Police cruiser

Police in Owensboro, Kentucky, say a juvenile suspect is in facing charges after being caught with a gun and several stolen credit cards on Thursday.

The Owensboro Police Department says the investigation started around 7:30 p.m. Thursday after someone submitted a tip about a juvenile with a firearm.

OPD says that an officer went to investigate the report, leading to the recovery of the firearm plus several credit cards that were determined to be stolen.

Police say the underage suspect was lodged in the Adair County Juvenile Detention Center on charges of possession of a handgun and receiving stolen property.

