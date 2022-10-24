Kenergy set to host annual 'Member Appreciation Day'

Utility officials with Kenergy say they're ready to host a day show appreciation for their members in Kentucky.
Kenergy announced it will hold its annual "Member Appreciation Day" on Thursday, Oct. 27.
The event will happen from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Kenergy's Owensboro, Hawesville, Henderson, Hanson, and Marion locations.
Members are invited to visit their closest location to receive a free lunch, bucket, light bulb, and night light.
Kenergy says it will also be giving out one $250 gift card, and Connect powered by Kenergy will also be giving out a free year of Disney Plus.
Proof of membership is required.