Kentuckians may notice military vehicles, helicopters during lengthy Fort Campbell training

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (WEVV) — If you live in western Kentucky and have noticed helicopters or military vehicles, it's likely because of a lengthy training exercise out of Fort Campbell.
Officials say that Soldiers of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) are taking part in a three-week training exercise that will last through Aug. 21.
The exercise, known as Operation Lethal Eagle III, is meant to build Soldier and unit lethality within the world’s premier air assault division, according to officials.
Throughout the training, convoys of military vehicles will use public roadways between Fort Campbell, Kentucky and Fort Knox, Kentucky.
Additionally, there will be increased military helicopter flights in and around Hopkinsville because the Hopkinsville-Christian County Airport is being used as a re-fuel point.
Training that will take place includes, air assault operations, small unit maneuvers, live fire training, artillery firing exercises, and aerial gunnery. This training will cause a higher level of noise and activity for the surrounding areas of Fort Campbell.