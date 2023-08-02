Kentuckians may notice military vehicles, helicopters during lengthy Fort Campbell training

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT /10 AM EDT/ THIS
MORNING...

* WHAT...Visibility less than a quarter mile in dense fog.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
western Kentucky, generally to the east of a line from Albion to
Shawneetown Illinois and on to Hopkinsville Kentucky.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT /10 AM EDT/ this morning.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

&&

Weather Alert

.The Flood Watch has been extended until midday Friday. Additional
expected rainfall later today and especially tonight could mean more
flooding, particularly for those areas already hard hit with heavy
rains from last night.

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...The entire Quad State region of southeast Missouri,
southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water
crossings may be flooded. There are a couple small rivers forecast
to rise above flood stage overnight and additional rainfall may
further heighten their rise or cause other similar rises on area
rivers.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- More storm development is expected later today and especially
overnight tonight across the Quad State. Depending upon where
you are and how much rainfall you've already had, even one
storm could produce flooding in your area. Tonight's storms
may also repeat over the same areas, so this will aggravate
existing as well as promote and expand additional flood
concerns.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Kentuckians may notice military vehicles, helicopters during lengthy Fort Campbell training

  • Updated
  • 0
Military helicopter

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (WEVV) — If you live in western Kentucky and have noticed helicopters or military vehicles, it's likely because of a lengthy training exercise out of Fort Campbell.

Officials say that Soldiers of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) are taking part in a three-week training exercise that will last through Aug. 21.

The exercise, known as Operation Lethal Eagle III, is meant to build Soldier and unit lethality within the world’s premier air assault division, according to officials.

Throughout the training, convoys of military vehicles will use  public roadways between Fort Campbell, Kentucky and Fort Knox, Kentucky.

Additionally, there will be increased military helicopter flights in and around Hopkinsville because the Hopkinsville-Christian County Airport is being used as a re-fuel point.

Training that will take place includes, air assault operations, small unit maneuvers, live fire training, artillery firing exercises, and aerial gunnery. This training will cause a higher level of noise and activity for the surrounding areas of Fort Campbell.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you