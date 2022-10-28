Kentuckians meet state and local candidates ahead of election

There was a great turnout at the Red, White and Blue picnic held in Owensboro, Ky Thursday evening.
The event, hosted by the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce, allowed candidates on the local, state and federal level to speak to Owensboro residents about their campaign and their goals if they are elected.
The candidates in attendance ranged from the Daviess County District Judge, Owensboro City Commission, Daviess County Judge Executive, to the United States Congress and Senate.
44News wanted to focus on the Daviess County Judge Executive race.
The two candidates Bruce Kunze and Charlie Castlen both spoke at the event. We asked both of them about their campaign and why they feel they are the best fit for the title.
Bruce kunze, daviess co. Judge exec candidate
"I really believe that we have to have leadership that really believes in our community and believes that we can be better than what we are," said Kunze. "I love our community, I think it's wonderful but we never can stop. We've always got to be working to move forward because other communities are moving forward too. We've got to be willing to step out and make tough decisions if we need to in order to move forward and I'm willing to do that because I believe I'm the right candidate at the right time."
When asked the same question, Charlie Castlen said, "I've been a County Commissioner now for 12 years, I've been a City Commissioner for 10 years prior to that and I think
That citizens know me. I think the citizens recognize that I have a skill set thats needed in government," said Castlen. "When it's something that truly helps out community, or safety, health, absolutely I'm all there."
Aside from Castlen and Kunze, the other candidates that spoke focused on their plans to not only improve Daviess County but also ways they can improve the state of Kentucky.
Overall the event offered the candidates a chance to plead their case before election day on November 8.
Until then, city leaders are urging people to go out to the polls and cast a vote.