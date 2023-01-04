 Skip to main content
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron files to run for governor

Kentucky's attorney general officially began his pursuit in the race for governor on Tuesday.

AG Daniel Cameron signed paperwork to run for the state's next governor.

Cameron has expressed his support for Kentucky's coal industry as it remains an issue as work declines across the country. He also continues to tout his opposition to abortion, and his work to combat the Bluegrass State's opioid epidemic.

Current governor Andy Beshear will be seeking re-election in 2023, with multiple other names in the race on both sides of the aisle.

The 2023 Kentucky gubernatorial election will be held on Nov. 7.

