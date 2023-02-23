Kentucky basketball coach recently named 'Coach of the Year' facing drug trafficking charge

A Kentucky basketball coach was indicted by a federal grand jury on drug trafficking and money laundering charges, shortly after being named "Coach of the Year."
Melvin Brown of Hopkinsville is the man who was indicted by a federal grand jury for Drug Trafficking Conspiracy and Money Laundering, according to the Hopkinsville Police Department.
The police department says multiple search warrants were executed on Tuesday, leading to the seizure of a large amount of drugs, cash, and a gun. They say this was the result of a lengthy, joint investigation.
The allegations come after Brown was named as the Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches (KABC) 2023 2nd Region Coach of the Year for his role with University Heights, according to the KABC website. Brown was the head boy's basketball coach at the Hopkinsville school, according to reports.
Police say Brown is currently in the custody of federal authorities.
University Heights posted a job listing for the Head Basketball Coach position on Thursday.