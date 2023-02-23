 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Hardin, Gallatin, Union and
Crittenden Counties.

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Posey, Union, Vanderburgh
and Henderson Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Spencer, Warrick, Daviess,
Vanderburgh and Henderson Counties.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon,
Shawneetown...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 36.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 6:00 AM CST Thursday was 36.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 36.3 feet this evening. It
will then fall below flood stage tomorrow evening to 27.4
feet early Tuesday morning. It will rise to 27.5 feet early
Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
36.2 feet on 03/17/2006.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Kentucky basketball coach recently named 'Coach of the Year' facing drug trafficking charge

  • Updated
  • 0
Melvin Brown (Hopkinsville PD)

A Kentucky basketball coach was indicted by a federal grand jury on drug trafficking and money laundering charges, shortly after being named "Coach of the Year."

Melvin Brown of Hopkinsville is the man who was indicted by a federal grand jury for Drug Trafficking Conspiracy and Money Laundering, according to the Hopkinsville Police Department.

The police department says multiple search warrants were executed on Tuesday, leading to the seizure of a large amount of drugs, cash, and a gun. They say this was the result of a lengthy, joint investigation.

The allegations come after Brown was named as the Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches (KABC) 2023 2nd Region Coach of the Year for his role with University Heights, according to the KABC website. Brown was the head boy's basketball coach at the Hopkinsville school, according to reports.

Police say Brown is currently in the custody of federal authorities.

University Heights posted a job listing for the Head Basketball Coach position on Thursday.

