Kentucky boy competing to win National Mullet Championship

KENTUCKY (WEVV) — A young Kentucky boy is competing to win a national competition.

At just 3-years-old, Tristan Bowling, also known as "Hot Rod," is competing in the National Mullet Championship.

Tristan is one of 25 finalists in the national competition. He made his way to the finals after taking first place in the mullet contest at the Madisonville-Hopkins County Fair.

Tristan and his dad drove four hours from their home in Clay County, Kentucky, to take part in the contest in Hopkins County.

The National Mullet Championship is raising funds for the nonprofit organization Jared Allen's Homes For Wounded Warriors, which works to provide free, accessible homes to critically-injured veterans.

To see more photos of "Hot Rod" and to vote for his mullet, you can visit this link.