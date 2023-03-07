 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Kentucky...Indiana...

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Gallatin, Crittenden, Union
and Hardin Counties.

Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Union and Posey Counties.

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Henderson, Union,
Vanderburgh and Posey Counties.

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Henderson, Spencer,
Vanderburgh, Warrick and Daviess Counties.

For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville,
Henderson, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda,
Smithland Dam...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until late Thursday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 35.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 36.0
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
early Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


&&

&&

Kentucky farm projects receiving millions in tobacco settlement funds

  • Updated
  • 0
farm generic

Farmers around the state of Kentucky will benefit from millions of dollars in tobacco settlement funds, according to Governor Andy Beshear.

Gov. Beshear announced Tuesday that the Kentucky Soil and Water Conservation Commission had selected 345 Kentucky farm projects to receive a total of $4,203,631 in tobacco settlement funds.

Beshear says that money will help farmers promote practices that protect water quality and prevent soil erosion. Projects include alternative water sources for livestock, grassed waterways, fencing to facilitate rotational grazing and cover crops.

“When Kentucky’s farming families prosper, so does Team Kentucky,” Gov. Beshear said. “Through this funding, our farm owners are able to address issues that impact our environment and implement practices that improve productivity and increase their bottom line.”

Tobacco Master Settlement funds are appropriated each year by the General Assembly. Local farmers then submit proposed projects for consideration, and award recipients have two years to complete the project. The projects can address a variety of issues, like soil erosion, water quality and other environmental problems 

The most recent list of applications, approved by county, can be seen hereFor more information from Tuesday's announcement from Gov. Beshear, click here.

