Kentucky farm projects receiving millions in tobacco settlement funds

Farmers around the state of Kentucky will benefit from millions of dollars in tobacco settlement funds, according to Governor Andy Beshear.
Gov. Beshear announced Tuesday that the Kentucky Soil and Water Conservation Commission had selected 345 Kentucky farm projects to receive a total of $4,203,631 in tobacco settlement funds.
Beshear says that money will help farmers promote practices that protect water quality and prevent soil erosion. Projects include alternative water sources for livestock, grassed waterways, fencing to facilitate rotational grazing and cover crops.
“When Kentucky’s farming families prosper, so does Team Kentucky,” Gov. Beshear said. “Through this funding, our farm owners are able to address issues that impact our environment and implement practices that improve productivity and increase their bottom line.”
Tobacco Master Settlement funds are appropriated each year by the General Assembly. Local farmers then submit proposed projects for consideration, and award recipients have two years to complete the project. The projects can address a variety of issues, like soil erosion, water quality and other environmental problems
The most recent list of applications, approved by county, can be seen here. For more information from Tuesday's announcement from Gov. Beshear, click here.