Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear appointed to choose new mayor of White Plains

WHITE PLAINS, Ky. (WEVV) — The White Plains City Council meeting on Tuesday ended in more questions than answers after a new mayor was not appointed.
The city has faced major controversy regarding the use of tax payer money, resulting in the dismissal of both the former mayor Josh Slaton and the city clerk.
A temporary mayor was put in his place, Ben Almon, but the city looked to put a permeant mayor into office at their city council meeting on Tuesday.
Both council members and residents have speculated the misuse of finances after the former city clerk failed to pay the city's bills.
Kentucky State Police began an investigation that is still on going.
At the meeting, the council removed the former mayor from the bank accounts and voted to appoint a new mayor.
In a closed session, the council took over 30 minutes on a decision that ultimately ended in no decision at all.
Since the vote was inconclusive, the decision will now be turned over to Governor Andy Beshear.
Pro-Tem Mayor Ben Almon refused to comment on the issue.
Dylan Ford, a resident of White Plains, says, "They've went unchecked for a very long time and now they've over stepped the boundary that they can't come back from."
Temporary Mayor Ben Almon will stay in office until a new mayor is appointed.