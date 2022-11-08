Kentucky governor announces more than $5M in funding for Henderson, Webster counties

Two local Kentucky counties are receiving a large amount of funding for projects.
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced the $5,335,323 in funding on Tuesday for projects in Webster County and Henderson County.
Henderson County Schools will be receiving $3,983,600 to improve the Henderson County High School Career & Technical Education (CTE) Unit. The funding will go toward creating a new administrative suite, renovating the restrooms, creating a new culinary arts area, renovating the greenhouse and replacing the HVAC system, among other general improvements.
In Webster County, funds will be divided for several projects.
According to Gov. Beshear, $319,356 will be used to renovate the Senior Center in Dixon, providing expanded outdoor space to add a new entertainment center with a stage and room for socially distant seating, as well as an expanded deck area. The governor says that new freezer units will also be installed in the senior center's kitchen to accommodate the demand for more prepared meals per day for seniors, which has increased over 400% since the beginning of COVID-19 pandemic.
Gov. Beshear says $1 million will also go to the Sebree Sanitary Sewer Replacement Project, which will replace nearly 9,000 feet of existing sewer line in the city.
Other projects receiving funding include an expansion at the Henderson Community College Advanced Manufacturing Lab, improvements to the Clay City Park, and the Morganfield Water Treatment Plant Sludge Diversion Project.
