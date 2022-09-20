Kentucky Horse Racing Commission approves $79M sale of Ellis Park to Churchill Downs

During a special hearing on Tuesday, the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission (KHRC) approved the $79 million sale of Ellis Park Racing & Gaming from Enchantment Holdings, LLC., to Churchill Downs, Inc.

Plans to acquire Ellis Park were recently announced by Churchill Downs.

Those plans were finalized during Tuesday's KHRC meeting by a unanimous vote.

In addition to operations in Henderson, the new owners say they will also assume the opportunity to construct a new Ellis Park facility in Owensboro.

You can watch the special hearing held by KHRC Tuesday on YouTube.