Kentucky Lottery adds new daily-drawing jackpot game to its roster

Lottery players in Kentucky can try their luck at a new daily jackpot game.
Officials with Kentucky Lottery announced the new "Kentucky 5" game on Monday, explaining that the game is a daily jackpot game only available for sale in Kentucky.
According to Kentucky Lottery, the new Kentucky 5 game's jackpot starts at $40,000, and if the jackpot isn't won, will roll a minimum of $5,000 each day until there's a winner. After someone wins, the jackpot will then reset to $40,000.
Tickets for Kentucky 5 are $1 and can be purchased at any of the Kentucky Lottery’s retailers.
Here's how the game works:
Players will select five numbers between 1 to 39. To win the game’s jackpot, players must match all five of their numbers to the five numbers drawn by the lottery. In addition to the jackpot, the game has two other ways to win. Players can match three numbers to win $5 or match four numbers to win $250.
For an additional $1 per Kentucky 5 play, players can purchase the “Xtra” feature to increase their prize amount (excluding the jackpot). Winnings for matching three or four numbers can be multiplied by two to five times, depending on the “Xtra” number drawn. With “Xtra”, players can also win $2 by matching two numbers.
Lotto officials say that soon, the game will also be available to play online.
Kentucky 5 drawings take place every night at 10 p.m. CT, with the first drawing slated for Monday night.
Check out a sample "Kentucky 5" ticket below.