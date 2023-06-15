Kentucky man accused of assaulting children, hiding in woods

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEVV) — Authorities in Muhlenberg County say a man is facing charges after assaulting two young children then trying to hide.
Police in Central City say they were called to a home on West Everly Brothers Boulevard, where it was found that 33-year-old Michael Greer of Greenville had assaulted an 8-year-old and a 16-year-old.
Police say the 911 caller took the phone when he realized they had called the police, and that he ran off into a nearby wooded area.
Officers said they searched for Greer but that they couldn't find him until the next day.
Greer was arrested and booked into the Muhlenberg County Jail on charges of assault and fleeing police.