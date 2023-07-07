Kentucky police officer shot in the line of duty

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WEVV) — A Kentucky police officer was flown to an out-of-state hospital after he was shot in the line of duty on Thursday.
An officer with the Bowling Green Police Department was shot in an incident that happened around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Few details surrounding the incident are known at this time, but investigators say that a man was pronounced dead as a result of the shooting.
The Kentucky State Police, which is investigating the shooting, said that the officer's injuries were considered life-threatening.