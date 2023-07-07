 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kentucky police officer shot in the line of duty

  • Updated
  • 0
police lights shootin mgn graphic

Investigators say the officer's injuries were considered life-threatening, and that another man was pronounced dead in the incident.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WEVV) — A Kentucky police officer was flown to an out-of-state hospital after he was shot in the line of duty on Thursday.

An officer with the Bowling Green Police Department was shot in an incident that happened around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Few details surrounding the incident are known at this time, but investigators say that a man was pronounced dead as a result of the shooting.

The Kentucky State Police, which is investigating the shooting, said that the officer's injuries were considered life-threatening.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you